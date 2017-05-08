We host our annual Sunshine Awards this Friday night

Tickets are still available for you to be part of the town’s big community awards night this Friday (May 12) and help raise money for St John’s Hospice too.

The Visitor hosts its annual Sunshine Awards and Gala Dinner, sponsored by Wright and Lord solicitors, at the Midland hotel where fundraising for the hospice will be a major part of the evening’s events.

Our senior content editor Debbie Butler will be part of a group venturing next year to Machu Picchu in Peru, South America, where they will trek for four days, up to seven hours a day, and climb to heights of 15,000ft.

The team intends to raise at least £100,000 for the hospice. Every penny raised at the awards night will go directly to the hospice as Debbie is funding the total cost of the trip herself.

Auction lots on the night include a signed Wayne Rooney England shirt and a signed Wayne Rooney Manchester United shirt, an overnight stay at the Midland and a pamper day at Jo & Cass.

There will also be a raffle, live music from Stuart Michaels and a three-course meal. Centrepiece of the evening will be the presentation of our Sunshine Awards.

Our readers have chosen the winners in the categories of Unsung Hero, Community Group, Sport, Business, Entertainment and Health Hero.

Nominees are Paul and Michelle Good, Pete Neaves and Maggie Lincoln (Unsung Hero); The Exchange Creative Community, Morecambe Bay Credit Union and The Morecambe Community Music Melting Pot Project (Community Group); Stuart Robinson, Thomas Neill and Morecambe Bay Storm (Sport); Pottery Basement, Morecambe Hotel and Seatruck Ferries (Business); Stuart Michaels, Tracey Austin and The League of Splendid (Entertainment) and Dr Andrew Foster, Nia Greer and Sharon Jackson (Health Hero).

Voting is now closed and winners will be announced on the night.

Two other awards will be given out on the night; our Ambassador award to Morecambe FC manager Jim Bentley and Young Achiever award to Reece Holt.

Dress is formal/evening wear. The event runs from 7pm to midnight. Tickets cost £49, call 01253 361844.