Water Polo: City see off Caledonia and Polytechnic in Luton

Lancaster City’s men’s water polo team made the trip south to Luton for their latest round of British League games at the weekend and came away with two victories.

Their first game on the Saturday was against Caledonia and City started strongly, scoring from their first five attacks through a Harrington hat-trick, Robinson and Simpson to take a big first quarter lead of 5-1.

With a comfortable lead Lancaster controlled the game, allowing the opposition limited shooting opportunities with great defensive work by Hartley, Armstrong and Mo Agah.

Further goals from Harrington, Robinson, Pinington, Cossuti and Curwen gave city a 10-7 win and some confidence for Sunday’s game against a strong and unknown quantity in London Polytechnic.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game City showed plenty of promise but found themselves 3-1 down.

After a change of tactics by coach Wilson Lancaster stepped up their defence and won the second quarter 2-0 to bring the scores level at half-time, both goals coming from Glen Robinson. City continued to limit Polytechnic in attack and a long-range effort from Cossuti continued City’s fine shooting, with the other goals coming from Robinson and a Curwen penalty to give them a 6-4 advantage going into the last quarter.

Some fine centre back defending by Zak Lamb and Jordan Titley kept the opposition to limited chances – the teams going goal for goal in the last quarter but City held out for a 9-8 win.

City’s next games are at Salt Ayre on November 25 and 26, with free entry for spectators.