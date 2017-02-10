Water Polo: City get weekend off to losing start but recover to see off strong Solihull side

Lancaster City Swimming and Water Polo Club were in Super 5s action again at the weekend, losing to Cheltenham before bouncing back with a win against Solihull.

Lancaster opened up with a tough challenge against Cheltenham, going down 14-12 in Sheffield on Saturday.

They went behind early on with a frantic first quarter finishing 6-3 with goals from Tom Curwen and two from Ed Grundy.

Lancster settled in the second quarter, clawing one goal back and they looked dangerous throughout. Some poor defending and teamwork in the third quarter though left them 13-9 down going into the final period.

Showing great heart they managed to keep fighting until the end, with two from Curwen and one from Stef Cossuti.

Lancaster bounced back from their disappointing loss the next day with a strong team performance against Solihull, seeing them come out 16-8 winners.

City bucked the recent trend for slow starts, taking a 6-2 lead in the first quarter through strong team play from the whole squad.

Glen Robinson scored two, prompting a low drop for the remainder of the match.

In the second and third quarters Lancaster contained the Solihull threat well and traded goals, with success for Curwen, Cossuti, Jordan Titley and Rob Simpson.

City were 11-7 up going into the fourth quarter and they really turned the screw with two goals each from Cossuti and Ryan Pinnington, and another from Curwen sealing a good day for the team.