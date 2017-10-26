Watch Lancaster beatboxer in action

A beatboxer has been selected to represent Lancaster in one of the most prestigious events in the underground music calendar.

Jacob Holland, stage name Pablo, is one of 32 people nationally selected for this year’s UK Beatbox Championships.

The 23 year-old will do battle with artists in a fight for the crown and hopes to use his success to raise awareness of the vocal percussion technique.

“Beatboxing is making music with your mouth and your throat, doing a lot of facial expressions,” said Pablo, who has been beatboxing for eight years.

“The beautiful thing about it is that everybody’s mouth is different so you can never truly replicate someone else’s sound.

“Beatboxing is 100 per cent misunderstood, what I say to people is just watch it live! More people are starting to pay attention to it through the dance and rave scene.”

Pablo first came across beatboxing when he was camping and witnessed a man using his mouth to mimic the sound of a drum.

He said: “I thought I want to learn how to do that, I became obsessed and it developed into a passion.”

Since then Pablo has performed in schools, youth centres, outdoor events and festivals.

He sent a two minute video to the championship organisers which was accepted and now he will travel to London on November 26 for the competition.

The three judges look for originality, technicality and musicality.

“The competition is like a family, everybody gets on backstage,” said Pablo.

“Beatboxing started in America with hip hop, it died and over the past decade it has been re birthed in the dance scene.”

Pablo will also take to the stage on November 4 at the Full Moon event at the Carleton in Morecambe.

