Warton schoolchildren take a step back in time

Youngsters at a village primary school were taken back in time when visitors from ancient Greece turned up at their school.

As part of a cross-curriculum project, Years 4 and 5 at Archbishop Hutton’s Primary School in Warton have been learning all about ancient Greece, and a team from Makers of History visited the school to give a workshop and show off a range of artefacts.

Penelope the Athenian with Chloe and Kim taking part in a history event at Archbishop Hutton's V.C. Primary School, Warton.

The children had the chance to dress up in Roman armour and play games, as well as learn about links between ancient Greece and the modern world.