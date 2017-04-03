Warrington 36-33 Vale of Lune

Vale of Lune almost pulled off a dramatic victory after a calamitous, error strewn first half which had resulted in them trailing 29-7 at the interval.

It was, however a different story in the second half, and even though conceding a 49th minute converted try, the Vale showed tremendous spirit to engineer a fight back that brought them close to recording their first ever victory at Warrington Sports Club.

Problems for the Vale came inside the opening minute when their bungling gifted the home side a try poached by scrum half Ben Hockenhull.

Three minutes later winger Nathan Beesley heaped further misery on the Vale when he streaked away for a try without a hand being laid on him.

In the fifth minute Damon Hall brought a semblance of sanity to Vale’s game when he set off on a powerful run for a bold try courtesy of an exquisite pass from Jack Turton, Hall added the conversion.

In the 17th minute, as the Vale tried to move the ball wide a pass was intercepted by Nathan Beesley, he raced seventy metres for a try, against the run of play, converted by Hockenhull.

Vale continued to probe but in the 29th minute they were sliced open when right winger Max Caldwell set off on a mazy crossfield run, he linked with Beesley, who needed little encouragement to sprint for the line and an unconverted bonus point try.

As the half drew, Warrington centre Tom Arnold nipped between the posts for the simplest of tries converted by Hockenhull. There was some evidence of defiance in the second half but in the 49th minute the home side flashed the ball around, space was created for Beesley to once again floor the accelerator for a try converted by Hockenhull.

Some salvation for Vale came in the shape of a Sam Wallbank try in the 53rd minute, Hall converting from wide on the left.

In the 57th minute the Vale once more rattled Warrington’s cage with a converted try as Ramwell came into the line at speed before passing to Hall who left defenders trailing on his way to his try which he converted.

In the 67th minute Hall collected his hat-trick and the try bonus point with another characteristic run after the ball had been whisked around, he also added the extras.

In the 74th minute Vale’s Bobby Holdbrook bounced through tackles on a 50 metre dash, he was eventually halted, the support arrived quickly and Richard Hodgson found a gap for his try which Hall converted.

Victory or a tie was tantalisingly close and with Warrington trapped the Vale went for the jugular but were unable to find the right combination for another score.

When Warrington held a final Vale drive and were awarded the turnover there were huge whoops of joy and relief from the Warrington supporters.