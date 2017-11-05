WARNING: Freeze forecast as gritters take to roads

Drivers have been warned to take care on the roads after a forecast freeze tonight.

Gritting lorries will be out tonight in Central and South Lancashire, Wyre and Fylde, Lancaster and East Lancashire.

A County Council spokesman said: "Selected priority routes in Central and South Lancashire are to be gritted this evening, along with priority routes in Wyre, Fylde, Lancaster and East Lancashire.

"We have weather predictions of temperatures falling to near zero. We will apply salt to selected priority routes.

"Please drive carefully even on treated roads.

"Priority routes only cover a third of the highway network and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources.

"Ice is most likely on untreated surfaces."