Warm welcome at Heysham pub after £2m makeover

An historic Heysham pub which has undergone a £2m makeover is now open to villagers.

The Royal in Heysham opened its doors on May 2 after a substantial refurbishment including a transformation of the interior, exteriror and the introduction of 11 guest bedrooms.

A total of 42 staff members are part of the new team, with Paul Turner being appointed general manager. “The work took longer than expected because of the historic nature of the building - great lengths were taken to keep and restore as many original features as possible,” said Andrew Buchanan, Director of Pubs and Brewing at Daniel Thwaites PLC, who own The Royal.

Norman Gibson, supporter of Heysham Heritage Association, questioned why the original nautical themed sign had been removed during the refurbishment.

Mr Buchanan said: “We came across an old photo dating back to 1889 and that has inspired the exterior look.

“The photo shows the stark white building with a very large, simple sign above the door.

“We felt it appropriate to replicate this look on the exterior.”