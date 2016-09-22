Walling shines but can’t prevent Garstang defeat

Ian Walling’s all-round display could not prevent Garstang from losing their final game of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season against Vernon Carus.

Garstang batted first at Netherfield and were shot out for 85 in the 26th over.

Walling was their top scorer with 36 as Matthew Crowther (11) was their only other batter in double figures.

In reply, Vernon Carus lost five wickets in claiming victory with a reply of 91-5.

Walling was Garstang’s main man with the ball, claiming figures of 5-39 as David Fisher’s 50 was the bedrock of Vernon’s victory.

The seconds and thirds were also beaten in their respective games against Vernon. The seconds batted first and were all out for 90, Jonathon Thompson top-scoring with 21.

In reply, Vernon reached 91-1 in 19 overs with Ben Duerden 44 not out andAndrew Tate undefeated on 29.

The third XI went down by six wickets after they were dismissed for 111 when batting first. Vernon then secured victory by replying with 117-6 to claim 12 points.

l Torrisholme were beaten by four wickets at Croston after being bowled out for 84, Chris Parry (13) and Jeff Stobbar (10) the only batsmen reaching double figures.

Croston finished on 85-6 to win the game in just 16.5 overs.