Vow to stop Lancaster park trouble

Delighted neighbours have handed in their petition which asks for noise nuisance to be closely monitored at Ryelands Park.

Kamilla Elliott, Shirley Bell, Christina Pedder and Anna Carney, said they were happy city councillors listened to their petition, which asks for better care for the park.

Anna Carney said: “It is nice that we are finally being taken seriously, it is a relief that they have listened to us at last.”

Kamilla, who lives on Torrisholme Road, said: “No other park in the district suffers the damage and abuse from for-profit events than Ryelands Park does.

“Overall I am pleased they have listened, I just hope these will not just be empty promises.”

Since the petition was handed in, Lancaster City Council has said further options will be explored to tightly regulate noise coming from visiting funfairs and circuses to the park on Owen Road.

Coun Brendan Hughes, cabinet member for environmental services, said the council will continue to take all possible steps to reduce the level of disruption that may occur.

He said: “Irrespective of what instruments the group used to measure the noise, feedback is telling us that we need to look at what further options to try and solve this problem.

“If this includes arranging for members of the Environmental Health Team to visit then that is what we will do.”