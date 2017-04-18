Vote for winners of Sunshine Awards 2017

Voting is now open to decide the winners of the 2017 Sunshine Awards.

The 2017 Sunshine Awards.

We received a record number of nominations this year from our readers so thank you to everybody who took the time to nominate.

Such was the quality of nominations it was a challenging task for our editorial panel to whittle them down to a shortlist.

But we have done so and now it’s over to you once again.

The Sunshine Awards are sponsored by Wright and Lord, and winners will be announced at our Gala Dinner on May 12 at the Midland Hotel.

The shortlist in each category is as follows, along with a comment from one of our readers who nominated them:

UNSUNG HERO

sponsored by Specsavers

Paul and Michelle Good

“They both run 1st Morecambe Rainbows. They go above and beyond for the children and there is nothing that is any trouble to them. Paul and Michelle deserve some recognition for how hard they actually work as volunteers and to show we appreciate all they do.”

Pete Neaves

“Pete is secretary of the Morecambe Branch of the Parachute Regimental Association. Unknown to most people he put in a huge effort to organise and manage the Armed Services Day event held on Morecambe Promenade. If more people like Pete were prepared to put themselves out for the good of the community Morecambe would be a much better place.”

Maggie Lincoln

“Maggie is the longest serving volunteer for Homestart Morecambe and Lancaster. She is a member of the Homestart Fundraising Committee and knits owls for sale on the stalls. Now 72 years old Maggie deserves both a pat on the back and recognition for her work in the Morecambe community.”

COMMUNITY GROUP sponsored by Cumberland Building Society

The Exchange Creative

Community

“For bringing creativity and companionship to the West End. They tackle social and economic isolation. This is a thriving community that hosts a vast array of talent. The Exchange really does bring people together and brings people into Morecambe too.”

Morecambe Bay Credit Union

“They provide a lifeline for people in Morecambe who struggle to access cash due to poverty, loss of benefits, no bank account etc. It is based in the local community, supported and run by local people.”

The Melting Pot

“The Morecambe Community Music Melting Pot project is an adult focussed and music related support, involvement and inclusion project for people with a mutual interest in listening to and/or playing music and instruments.”

SPORT

sponsored by 3-1-5 Health Clubs

Stuart Robinson

“Team GB wheelchair rugby captain at the Invictus Games, charity fundraiser, inspiration and role model and all round gentleman.”

Thomas Neill

“Thomas is a 16 years old go kart racer who suffers from Autistic Spectrum Disorder but refuses to drive as a disabled driver. He races against the best in the country. He has only been racing for four years and has so far clocked up 53 podium places, two championship wins and numerous second and third championship places.”

Morecambe Bay Storm

“The area’s newly-formed American Football team. Giving locals a chance to try a new sport in the area. I wish I was 20 years younger, I would loved to have had the chance to play for the Storm.”

ENTERTAINMENT

sponsored by Opus North

Stuart Michaels

“Stuart has done a lot for our town over the years and continues to help organise numerous charity events, tribute acts at Smokeys and gets involved with the carnival.

“He is also organising Morecambe’s very own music festival similar to the Lancaster Music Festival. He works hard in the entertainment industry.”

Tracey Austin

“For the fabulous Christmas pantomime she put on at the Winter Gardens. This was able to raise money towards front curtains for the monumental building. Tracey puts so much time and effort into creating amazing dance shows every year for the public to watch. She opens her dance school to all children from any background.”

The League of Splendid

“Rose and Ian Roberts, Rob Bracewell and their team of volunteers have worked hard to make their steampunk events so popular. They were covered by BBC Inside Out last year. They bring thousands of people into Morecambe for the big event in June and each year it just gets bigger and better.”

BUSINESS sponsored by the Arndale Morecambe Bay

The Pottery Basement

“David Bradshaw took over the Pottery Basement from a family member in 1986 and over the last 50 years it has been a bright spot on Skipton Street. A Sunshine Award would be a great tribute after so many years of service supplying tourists, local residents, hotels, pubs and cafes.”

The Morecambe Hotel

“Rod Taylor and his family invested more than £1m into transforming a failing pub into one of the town’s flagship hotels and destination pub-restaurants. The venue is beautifully turned out with friendly staff and great food.”

Seatruck Ferries

“The Heysham Port-based firm is the only dedicated freight company on the Irish Sea. Alistair Eagles and his team have embraced the arrival of the Bay Gateway by investing hugely in their fleet capacity. They are also tireless ambassadors for the Port and the local area.”

HEALTH HERO

sponsored by Holywell Care Group

Dr Andrew Foster

“He is a local GP who works incredibly hard and is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of people in Morecambe and Heysham. He led his GP practice in achieving numerous awards and standards and has a keen passion for palliative care and supporting others to strive to make the last days and weeks of someone’s life as well as they can be.”

Nia Coleman

“Nia is a Sight Loss Adviser at Galloway’s Society for the Blind. I hear her giving both practical and emotional support to many people suffering with sight loss, loneliness and suffering depression. She has been pivotal in driving forward the many new services offered at the new Hub in Morecambe. She is a little lady with a big heart.”

Sharon Jackson

“Although fighting her own health battles she has gone above and beyond for the community by providing a home-from home-centre for people and friends suffering with neurological conditions at the Neuro Drop-in Centre in Lancaster. It is an amazing and inspiring place to be. She is a fantastic role model.”

HOW TO VOTE

You can only vote once in each category.

We will also accept postal votes. Only one vote in each category per address will be accepted. To vote via post write the name(s) of who you are voting for on a piece of paper and send to Sunshine Awards Voting, The Visitor, 41 Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe, LA3 3PA.

Please include your full name and full postal address.

Voting opens today (Tuesday, April 18) and closes on Monday, May 8 at 5pm.

All nominees have been invited to our Sunshine Awards and Gala Dinner.

Also on the night our Sunshine Ambassador Award sponsored by Wright and Lord will be awarded to Morecambe Football Club manager Jim Bentley.

In next week’s Visitor we will reveal the winner of our Young Achiever Award, sponsored by Plaza Blinds and Carpets.

Tickets are available for the Sunshine Awards and Gala Dinner.

They cost £49.

The Sunshine Awards and Gala Dinner includes a three-course meal, drinks reception sponsored by The Carpetman and live music from Stuart Michaels, and starts at 7pm on Friday, May 12 at the Midland Hotel, Morecambe.