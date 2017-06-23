Visit Lancaster’s secret garden for charity

One of Lancaster’s best-kept secrets will be opening its doors to the public next month in aid of charity.

As part of the National Garden Scheme, the garden at Carr House Farm will be open for visitors to look around and admire over the weekend of July 1 and 2.

Carr House Farm, Lancaster, "Secret Garden" which is going on display to the public next month for charity

Robin Loxam, who lives at Carr House Farm with his wife Helen, said money raised by the charity event would be split between charities chosen on behalf of the National Garden Scheme as well as the Fairfield Association in Lancaster.

The three-acre garden, which is hidden away at the end of Carr House Lane, is known as ‘Lancaster’s secret garden’ and has previously been featured in Lancashire Life magazine.

The garden will be open on both Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm. Entry is £4 for adults and free for children.

