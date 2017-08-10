Vigil to be held for Lancaster’s Leon Hoyle

Have your say

A vigil will be held on Friday night in memory of 12-year-old Leon Hoyle who died on Monday.

Marsh Community Centre in Lancaster will hold the candle-lit vigil on Friday (August 11) at 7.30pm.

People are being invited to say a few words of respect if they wish.

Leon Hoyle, from Lancaster, died on Monday night after falling through a roof at a disused factory on Lune Industrial Estate.

Tributes have been pouring in all week for the Central Lancaster High School pupil.

The Marsh Community Centre has also set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs for the family.

Central Lancaster High School is opening tomorrow (Friday) between 9.30am and 2.30pm for any pupils who have been affected by Leon’s death.

The centre will also be holding a disco on Tuesday August 15 at 7.30pm.

It will be £1 entrance and all funds will go to Leon’s legacy fund.

The entertainment for the disco is being provided free of charge by Wikd Entertainment.