VIDEO: Wray Scarecrow Festival’s success

Crowds are flocking to Wray to take a sneak peek at Pinocchio, Robin Hood and even Donald Trump.

All scarecrows of these famous figures, of course, as the village welcomes the return of Wray Scarecrow Festival and Fair.

Photo Neil Cross Wray Scarecrow Festival

For more than 25 years residents have shown their creative side in making their scarecrows, welcoming visitors from far and wide.

This year scarecrow makers were tasked with a traditional tales theme for the event which runs from April 22 to May 1.

John Gordon, of the Wray Scarecrow Committee, said: “There have been lots of exciting scarecrows again this year, some have really taken on board the theme and even merged it with topical issues, like Donald Trump and ‘the wall’.”

David Hartnup, who has lived in Wray for 47 years, said he came up with the original idea.

Photo Neil Cross Wray Scarecrow Festival William Scott, four

He said: “When my wife and I were on holiday in France we saw a scarecrow festival. There wasn’t anyone going to it but all the scarecrows were absolutely fascinating. I brought the idea back to Wray and I believe we were the first in the country to actually do it. We organised a scarecrow festival with plenty of big prizes, and that was it. It has really gone from strength to strength.”

Still to take place is the scarecrow parade and a party with live music on Main Street on Friday night from 7pm. The Great Ball race from Kitting Bridge is at 2pm on Sunday and the May fair is on Monday. For tickets call 01524 222311.

Photo Neil Cross Wray Scarecrow Festival Lucie and the cobblers

Photo Neil Cross Wray Scarecrow Festival Peter Foster and his Robin Hood

Photo Neil Cross Wray Scarecrow Festival Keith Wilson and his pinocchio