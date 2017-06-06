VIDEO: Watch T-Rex dinosaur on walkabout in Lancaster

A lifelike friendly dinosaur brought smiles to faces of families by going walkabout in Lancaster city centre.

The walking replica Tyrannosaurus Rex delighted crowds in Market Square and Marketgate on Friday.

Dino-Day in Lancaster city centre.

Thousands packed into the city centre as Rex the T-Rex appeared as part of Dino-Day, a special half-term event organised by Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID).

The T-Rex and his keeper kept people entertained with their antics which included cheeky Rex photo-bombing as bystanders took selfies. The dinosaur even wandered into the Marketgate butcher’s shop in search of meat. Other activities on Dino-Day included a Lancaster City Museum dinosaur trail, face painting, a fun fair in Market Square and a screening of the film Jurassic Park at the Dukes Cinema.

Dino-Day in Lancaster city centre