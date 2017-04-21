VIDEO: Thousands see Normans invade Lancaster Castle

They came, they saw, they conquered!

The Normans set their sights on Lancaster Castle over the Easter weekend for an invasion of historical delights.

Historia Normannis invade Lancaster Castle for the Easter Weekend

The Historia Normannis reenactment group had an attendance of just under 3,000, with people travelling from all over the region and beyond.

They witnessed the castle grounds come alive to the sound of swords and shields.

Events took place from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Visitors were spoilt for choice with a mix of arena combat displays, a living history area, humorous historical presentations, demonstrations and talks, and have-a-go activities.

Sisters, Eveline Stephenson, seven and Phoebe Stephenson, 11 from Wesham with Stewart Reeves from Historia Normannis during the Norman invasion of Lancaster Castle for the Easter Weekend

“The Norman Invasion was a great success - particularly the battle re-enactments,” said a spokesman for the Duchy of Lancaster, owners of the castle.

“The range of activities on offer demonstrated once again the rich history of Lancaster and the skills and ingenuity of our Norman ancestors.”

Feedback on social media to the event was positive.

Rose Marie wrote: “Great day out at the castle, all the guys were fab with the kids and gave interesting and age appropriate talks on weapons and lifestyle of the Normans.”

Cem Willacy, six from Lancaster at the Norman invasion of Lancaster Castle for the Easter Weekend

And Ginga Ninga wrote: “Thank you for the cracking day, came down from Glasgow to see this.”

Historia Normannis is a 12th century reenactment group, focusing primarily on the events between the reign of Henry I and King John. They focus on a time when the Normans were cementing their grip across France and England.