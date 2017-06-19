VIDEO: Take a look inside refurbished Morecambe pub

There will be ‘zero tolerance’ towards troublemakers and a new dress code at a reopened Morecambe pub.

The former Bradford Arms, now known as Eighteen 66, has been given a major facelift and the new manager says there is a brand new attitude to match.

Shauna Armstrong, new landlady at the refurbished Bar Eighteen 66 in Morecambe.

The Queen Street pub had its licence suspended earlier this year after undercover police caught former staff dealing drugs.

But new boss Shauna Armstrong said she will turn the pub’s reputation around.

Eighteen 66, named after the year it was built, has been given a complete internal makeover by new owners Bravo Inns II with new bar, outdoor smoking area and an entirely new team of staff.

Tracksuits, baseball caps or hoodies are banned and the dress code is smart-casual.

Shauna outside the newly-refurbished pub.

Mum-of-two Shauna, who is Morecambe born and bred, said: “We want to keep standards up.

“If people think we are being strict, I’m very sorry, we’re not trying to exclude anybody. We just want people to try as hard as we are.

“There will be zero tolerance on any kind of violence or drugs.

“Hopefully we’ll be very busy and bring a lot more life to Queen Street.”

The pub reopened last Thursday and was packed with hundreds of customers eager to see the changes at the pub.

Plans for the future include a race night, bingo night, live music and pub and darts teams.

The newly-refurbished pub has pictures of old Morecambe on the walls and BT Sport and Sky TV for live sport.

Shauna previously worked as a pub relief manager, including at the York Hotel in Morecambe. The York re-opened earlier this year after a similar refurbishment by Bravo Inns II.