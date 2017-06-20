VIDEO: Section of Morecambe’s Polo Tower bites the dust

Another section of Morecambe’s Polo Tower has been cut down as part of its demolition.

Site manager Neil Roberts, overseeing the demolition, said workers had been taking scaffolding down since 7.30am today, Tuesday, in preparation for the section to be cut and lifted with a giant crane.

Part of Morecambe's Polo Tower being lifted off during its demolition.

Curious onlookers gazed up at the giant tower as it was cut down.

Neil said this lunchtime: “We are doing the preparations now, then we hook the chains up from the crane to the section before we burn around it.

“The crane will take a lot of the weight before it’s lifted off.

“The boys have worked since 7.30am to take the scaffolding down.

“We’ll probably only do a single cut (section) today.

“The closer we get to the ground the sections are cut quicker.”

Work to demolish the Polo Tower will carry on for the rest of this week.

The sections of metal tower will be sent to Liverpool Docks to be scrapped.