VIDEO: Morecambe Ukelele Club defies storms to enjoy barge trip

Members of Morecambe Ukelele Club donned pirate outfits and played sea shanties when they embarked on their annual summer outing.

The club sailed on the Kingfisher pirate ship along Lancaster Canal from Lancaster to Hest Bank on Wednesday evening .

Before they left they performed traditional sea shanties and enjoyed a fish and chip supper - despite a torrential rainstorm and flash flooding hitting the city centre as they prepared to leave.

The ship was decorated with skull and crossbones.

Members range in age from 10 to 80 plus.