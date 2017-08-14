VIDEO: Morecambe stage school kids perform 'One Last Time' by Ariana Grande

A choreographer who has worked with TV’s biggest names has praised the young musical talent in the Morecambe area.

Gerry Zuccarello, one of the coaches at the annual Morecambe Bay Summer School of Musical Theatre, was so impressed by this year’s talented crop of youngsters he said he’d “hire four or five of them tomorrow”.

Mr Zuccarello, who has orchestrated routines for TV stars including David Hasselhoff and Craig Revel-Horwood, said: “They should rename this place Morecambe Bay of Talent.”

The TV and stage choreographer was one of the trainers at last week’s five-day stage school camp held at the Carleton.

Around 110 children, aged three to 21, from all over the North West came to learn song and dance routines to musical numbers from top industry professionals.

This was the 29th year the event has come to Morecambe and Mr Zuccarello said it was the best yet.

Mr Zuccarello said: “The pupils have been outstanding in their approach and their attitude.

“I work with professional people and they don’t have the same attitude sometimes. Four or five girls I would hire tomorrow.”

The youngsters learned everything from songs from School of Rock to Bridge Over Troubled Water then performed them at a Friday evening showcase for friends and family. They also sang the emotional Ariana Grande track 'One Last Time'.

Fiona Chadwick from Morecambe, former principal ballerina with the Royal Ballet, was another one of the teachers.

“It’s been the best we’ve had for a while,” she said.

“In each age group we’ve got two or three really promising people.”

Elaine Jones, main organiser, said: “The summer school is very inclusive.

“Anybody can come along, it doesn’t have to be people who want to go on and do it professionally.

“The Alhambra and Carleton staff have been fantastic to us.”

The summer school will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.