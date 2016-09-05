VIDEO: Morecambe nan’s ukulele tribute to Olympic medal winning rower

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Watch our video to see super-gran Barbara McInnis paying tribute to her Olympic medal winning granddaughter on ukulele.

Barbara, 83, is a member of Morecambe Ukulele Club and nan to Polly Swann, who took silver in the Women’s Eights rowing at the Rio Olympics.

Olympic silver medal winning rower Polly Swann and her nan Barbara McInnis with members of Morecambe Ukulele Club.

The retired former head teacher, also known as Babs, was so proud of Lancaster-born Polly that she played her an appropriate song.

You can also see our video of Babs reenacting how she helped spur Polly on to silver with her ‘lucky oar’ HERE.