VIDEO: Learn about Lancaster through guided tours

Our reporter SHANNON PICKERILL explored the rich history of Lancaster on an official guided tour of the city.

Gregory Wright, the main tour guide, comes from a performing arts background.

Lancaster Castle.

He is full of character, knowledge and has a good sense of humour which makes the tour even more enjoyable.

From the outset it becomes clear that Mr Wright, a tour guide of over 20 years, knows an extensive amount of history about Lancaster and is able to answer questions along the way.

Starting on the Lancaster Castle grounds, the tour guide tells the story of the last prison escape.

He explains that in 2001, two prisoners successfully exited the castle walls, with one making his way to Penrith before handing himself in, while the other ended up breaking their legs after falling and not landing correctly.

Lancaster tour guide Gregory Wright.

The rest of the tour takes in the well known sights of Dalton Square, Lancaster Castle and the Judges’ Lodgings.

It also features hidden historic aspects of Lancaster and some interesting facts about the well known spots too.

The company behind the tours, Lancaster Walks, Talks and Tours, also host other walks across the city.

They include ‘Luck to Loyne’ which focusses on looking at the development of Lancaster from a northern Roman outpost to a city boasting two universities, ‘The Castle & The Hill’, a detailed look at the exterior of Lancaster Castle and the surrounding buildings, telling the story of the most ancient parts of the city, and ‘Lancaster - A Golden Age’, for those wanting to learn about Lancaster’s role as a thriving 18th century port, featuring stories of shipbuilding, slavery, sugar and the sea.

They provide an opportunity to learn more about the city and find out its stories in an enthusiastic and engaging way.

The public programme of guided tours will launch on Wednesday April 19 running until Wednesday, October 25.

For more information, visit the website at www.lancasterwalkstalksandtours.co.uk.