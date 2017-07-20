VIDEO: Inside Lancaster hospice pound shop

Have your say

A popular charity store is relaunching as a pound shop to raise funds for a Lancaster hospice.

Volunteers from left, Pat Jenkinson, Kathleen Dempsey, Mavis Wood and Yuling Shi with Retail Manager Heather Taylor at St. John's Hospice Shop, Penny Street, Lancaster

St John’s Hospice’s Penny Street outlet will convert to a pound shop on Friday (July 21).

The new-look shop will sell a wide range of items, all costing just £1, in order to raise much needed funds for the Lancaster-based hospice.

St John’s Hospice shops will also continue to have another branch on Church Street, selling fashion and homeware items.

“We have been looking to broaden our offer in Lancaster city centre,” said Heather Taylor, general retail manager for St John’s Hospice.

“We know from experience that pound shops are a great way for us to appeal to a wide range of customers.

"It means that people visiting Lancaster can pick up a real bargain, whilst at the same time raising money for the hospice, and therefore raise the money we need to keep the hospice doors open every day.”

St John’s Hospice owns 10 charity shops in Lancaster, Garstang, Kendal and Morecambe.

These include three specialist furniture shops in Lancaster, Garstang and Kendal, and the charity is currently appealing for good quality furniture for these shops.

The profits from all 10 shops go directly to St John’s Hospice.

The hospice also has a pound shop in Morecambe on Pedder Street.

“We are hugely grateful to the generous people that donate their pre-loved items to our shops and we strive to get the best possible value for their goods,” said Heather.

“Pound shops are a way for us to make sure that every item has a chance of going to a good home.

“We are looking forward to welcoming both loyal and new customers to the shop, and of course, continuing to see them at our Church Street shop too.”

The hospice provides free palliative care services for people with life-shortening conditions in North Lancashire and South Lakes.

They have been supporting this population of over 250,000 people every hour of every day, since 1986.

The pound shop will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

The shop will still be accepting donations too. Stock will be sorted, collected and redistributed to other branches.