VIDEO: How new Broadway apartments might look

Take a sneak peek at how luxury apartments on the site of the former Broadway hotel might look.

Developers MH Stainton Ltd have released a video showing computer generated images of both the inside and outside of the new development.

The striking white-rendered and glass building would rise to eight storeys on the corner of Broadway and Marine Road East.

The video shows ultra-modern interiors with stunning views across the bay.

Gail Stainton from MH Stainton said the company hoped to start work on June 5.

Mrs Stainton said more than 380 people had registered interest in the 50 available apartments and prices would be released by the end of June.

The Broadway prior to its demolition.

She said a sales suite will be open at the firm’s Queen Street showroom in Lancaster from mid-June. This will be a replica of how a Broadway apartment will look.

“We can’t wait to get going, it’s all very exciting,” said Mrs Stainton.

The Broadway Hotel, built in the 1930s, was demolished in 2014.

The new development was given planning permission in November 2016.

There will be 40 two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments in the modern tower block.