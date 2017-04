Heysham dad-of-five Mark Swindlehurst was overwhelmed by the experience of running the London Marathon for the first time.

This video captures Mark’s emotions as he took part in Sunday’s showpiece event.

Mark, who works for Wickes DIY company and is also the Morecambe Football Club match day announcer, completed his first marathon in 5 hours, 16 minutes and 40 seconds.

He has so far raised more than 10,250 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

