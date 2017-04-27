VIDEO: Bright future for Morecambe pub after £250K refurb

Take a look inside one of Morecambe’s best-known pubs after its £250K makeover.

The York Hotel has undergone a stunning transformation after a refurbishment by owners Bravo Inns.

Photo Neil Cross: Landlord David Brown at the newly refurbished York Hotel pub

Its new open plan look, swish decor, bar and pool/darts room are already proving popular with residents, says new landlord David Brown.

David and his partner Vicky Dutton have moved to Morecambe to take over at the Lancaster Road pub after previously running a pub near Accrington.

“We were offered the pub and we saw it had potential, and we like the area,” said David, who is originally from Salford.

“I’d been to Morecambe as a kid. I’ve got good memories of it.

The York Hotel.

“All the reaction we’ve had so far has been positive.”

Although the pub no longer serves food, David said they are “playing it by ear”.

“The pub was done first, the letting rooms will be available next, and we’ve already got bookings for them, including people coming in from out of town for the Nice n Sleazy punk festival at the Trimpell at the end of May,” said David.

“We’ve brought back the quiz nights on a Thursday and the first one went really well, and live music on Saturdays.

The York looks completely different inside after its makeover by owners Bravo Inns.

“We’ve brought in a gin and rum menu, which some of the locals thought at first wouldn’t work in this area, but we’ve found we’re selling so much gin.”

The Warrington-based Bravo Inns bought the York last year and now runs 40 community pubs in Lancashire, North Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria.

The firm is also working on a major renovation of the Bradford Arms in Morecambe.

David said the refurbishment of the York was the biggest of any of Bravo Inns’ new pubs.

This Saturday night’s live music at the York comes from swing singer Paul Loxton. It starts at 9pm.