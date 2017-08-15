Victory boosts Lancaster’s survival hopes

Lancaster’s hopes of avoiding relegation in the Northern Premier League were given a boost on Saturday as they beat fellow-strugglers Kendal by four wickets at Lune Road.

Batting first, Kendal wre dismissed for 69 with only a handful of batsmen actually making double figures.

Oliver Tyson (5) was run out before Saeed Bariwala (0) was bowled by Liam Moffat (1-12) and Zachary McCaskie (10) was bowled by Callum East (2-22).

Shane Hyland (10) was East’s second victim as Kendal were left reeling at 57-4, and when Kendal’s top scorer on the day, Ben Phillips (33), fell LBW to Charlie Swarbrick (6-11) it triggered a collapse.

Swarbrick took care of Paul Dodds (1), as well as Jason Dawes (1), who was caught by Liam Moffat, to leave Kendal on 68-7, and when Lachlan Stewart (3) was also dismissed the writing was on the wall for the visitors.

Richard Dakin (0), LBW, and Toby Tyson (0), caught by Lee Sparks, were also mopped up by Swarbrick as Kendal were dismissed for just 69 runs in what was an impressive bowling performance by Lancaster, Swarbrick in particular.

Ben Simm also performed well with the ball, he didn’t take a wicket but his figures of 0-1 helped keep the run rate down.

Lancaster reached their target in 24.1 overs, but they did have a few early scares as Lee Sparks (6) was bowled by Chris Miller (1-27) and Jason Dawes (3-27) took care of Swarbrick (2) LBW, leaving the hosts on 11-2.

Jamie Heywood (5) didn’t last long either, Hyland catching off Dawes’ bowling, while Ben Simm managed just one run as Dawes struck again LBW, as Lancaster stuttered to 31-4.

Kieran Moffat (7) and Kasun Madushanka (35no) put on a good partnership though, the pair taking the hosts to 64 before Moffat was given out LBW to Saeed Bariwala (2-4).

Bariwala also got rid of Danny Welbourne (1), Hyland taking the catch, but that was the last wicket of the game as Madushanka and James Davies (0 no) got Lancaster over the line and helped their side to 15 crucial points as they finished on 70-6.