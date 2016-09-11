Veteran Pip braves the shave

A brave WRAC veteran has shaved all her hair off for charity.

Pip Flegel, a veteran of The Womens Royal Army Core, has raised thousands for Macmillan Nurses.

Pip decided to go with ‘Brave the Shave’ as she was unable to take on a physical challenge.

The Dolphinholme resident, who is wheelchair bound and has Multiple sclerosis (MS), wanted to do something for a charity close to her heart after witnessing many friends pass away from cancer.

Pip said: “Seeing close family and friends dying of dreadful diseases such as cancer, including my youngest friend Louise, who sadly passed away aged seven of Wilms Tumour, a kidney cancer, I wanted to help Macmillan Nurses.

“At close quarters I have seen their tremendous work with love and dedication.

“Shaving my head completely seemed the perfect solution, so I set my heart on raising £100.”

A veteran friend of Pip’s also lost her daughter, Emma, to cancer.

However Pip has raised more than £1,750 thanks to sponsorship from fellow veterans, retired and some still serving, with support from the Dolphinholme Crown Green Bowlers .

If you would like to sponsor Pip please go to https://bravetheshave.org.uk/?post_type=ignition_product&s=pip+flegel. Also taking part in Macmillan’s ‘Brave the Shave’ is Aless Gibson.

The 17-year-old from Arnside raised more than £300 for the cause and donated her hair to make wigs for child cancer patients.

The Lancaster Girl’s Grammar sixth former had her ringlets chopped off at Phil Fallows Hair Salon in Arnside.

Aless took part in the challenge after her great aunty lost her battle with cancer.

After hearing about the death of her favourite Architects guitarist Tom Searle, who died from skin cancer, Aless decided it was time to take part in the hair fundraiser.

To donate to Aless’s page please visit https://bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/aless-gibson/.

‘Brave the Shave’ supports those going through cancer, particular those who suffer from hair loss and changes to their appearance that can affect everything from the way they look to how they feel. Pip and Aless are some of many who are taking part in ‘Brave the Shave’ across the district.