Vandals target Happy Mount Park

Vandals trashed a Morecambe park at the weekend provoking police to place a dispersal order.

Windows at Happy Mount Park’s bowling pavilion were smashed and the park was also littered with a number of smashed alcohol bottles.

Police are trying to clamp down on anti-social behaviour in the park and around the area due to a number of reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Morecambe Area Police said: “We have had some information that some parents have been dropping off their children at the rear of the park after it has closed.”

After Friday’s incident police placed a dispersal order, covering the park and the surrounding area.

The order means that police can make people to leave the area if they believe it is justified – if people refuse to leave or return after being removed they may be arrested.

Police added: “As for the parents of the youths who have been causing such damage and anti social behaviour we will try our hardest to identify who you are and then make you accountable for your children by the way of a community protection warning.

“Happy Mount Park is a beautiful park for all to enjoy. We will do our best to keep it that way.”

