Vale to ready to take on Bridgnorth

On Saturday the Vale of Lune will venture into new territory when they travel to face Bridgnorth RUFC, from Shropshire.

Last season the Bridge Street based club finished in sixth place in National League Three Midlands and will begin their season in the renamed Midland Premier League at home against Peterborough Lions.

The hosts have already played two warm-up games, losing at home to Dudley Kingswinford, 29-17, but winning away at Luctonians, 7-5.

Vale open their North One West programme at home against Burnage on September 2, in an action packed Ladies Day, kick off 3pm.

Former Vale player, Dave Muckalt, who made seven appearances for the first team in the early 90s, has been appointed Burnage’s coach for the coming campaign.

Burnage finished three places behind the Vale last season in eighth and although winning 14 games, the same as the Vale, they were docked a shed load of points because of fielding ineligible players.

Vale completed the double over Burnage, winning away 25-12 and then produced a scintillating performance to secure a 40-8 victory in the return game.