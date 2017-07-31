Vale set to take on Grasshoppers in pre-season friendly

Have your say

Vale of Lune’s pre-season training programme moves up a gear when they face Preston Grasshoppers at Powderhouse Lane on Saturday, kick off 2pm.

Two more warm up fixtures have been arranged at home against Crewe and Nantwich on August 12 and away against Shropshire club, Bridgnorth, on August 26.

Vale open their North One West programme on September 2 at home against Burnage.

Last season the Vale completed the double over Burnage, winning away in December, 25-12, and at home 40-8 in April.