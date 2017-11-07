Vale of Lune 2nds 74-6 Rossendale 2nds

Vale A extended their winning sequence to six unbeaten in a 12-try victory over Rossendale 2nds at the weekend.

inger Jordan Fern and hooker Richard Hodgson both collected hat-tricks in Vale’s highest points victory of the season.

By half time the Vale had built up a healthy 41-6 lead while playing into the wind with some excellent passages of totally committed rugby.

However, in the second half they became the occasional victims of white line fever and although further points were added the final total could well have been higher.

In addition to his hat-trick Hodgson converted three tries, with Alex Briggs adding four.

Other try scorers were Matt Mount, Kyel Dempsey, Scott Manning, Andrew Garnett, Tom Cvijanovic and Taylor Mills.