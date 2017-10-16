Vale 2nds 36-0 Stockport 2nds

Vale of Lune’s second team won t heir third game on the bounce on Saturday, beating Stockport 2nds 36-0 in the BEST Cup.

Kick off was delayed due the late arrival of the Stockport coach but before the visitors could get the journey out of their legs they found themselves on the receiving end of as series of probing Vale attacks.

Both Dan Rainford and Jamie Antcliffe featured in a strong attack, Kyel Dempsey and Jordan Fern had early touches and after eight minutes of concentrated pressure the Vale opened the scoring.

Skipper Scott Manning made the decisive break with a well balanced run in a move finished off with the minimum of fuss by Jordan Fern, from a difficult angle, into a stiff breeze, Alex Briggs guided his kick over with a few inches to spare from wide out on the left.

As the game entered its second quarter, the Vale were forced to reorganise when referee Ralston brandished two yellow cards in quick succession. First off to the naughty step was prop Aiden Yates in the 21st minute and two minutes later he had to make room for lock Dan Rainford.

Stockport were unable to take advantage of the situation, and once back to a full complement the Vale ended the half on the front foot with Briggs kicking a penalty goal in the 36th minute to complete the scoring of what had been a workmanlike performance.

Playing towards the Crem the Vale scored within a minute of the second half.

The ball was passed with lightning speed crossfield into the predatory hands of Kyel Dempsey who raced away for an unconverted try.

Vale continued to press for further scores, at times their handling let them down but there was always the conviction that there more tries in the tank.

Stockport defended stoutly, especially around the fringes, but they were undone in the 64th minute when Dempsey struck again.

The winger swept up a loose ball to pelt away for an electrifying try which Briggs converted from a difficult angle.

Four minutes later hooker Richard Hodgson touched down between the posts after a well timed inside pass from Isaac Turton, Briggs nonchantly popped over the conversion. The hard working Turton played his part in Vale’s final score when he sent replacement Mark Walker on his way, the scrum half pin-balling his way off defenders for a meaty try which Briggs converted from in front in the 77th minute.

There was a surge from Stockport in the latter stages but Vale’s defence remained solid, they were not only to close the game out, but to put on the record an impressive double of 84 points to zero over their Bramhall based rivals this season.