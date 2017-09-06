UPDATED: Police investigating Morecambe takeaway video assault

Police are investigating an assault after a video of a man elbowing a woman in the face at a Morecambe takeaway was viewed more than 245,000 times on Facebook (Warning: the video contains scenes some viewers may find upsetting).

The clip shows a man knocking a woman to the floor with an elbow to the face after they argue at the counter.

A screen grab of video footage showing a man and a woman seconds before he elbowed her in the face.

Lancashire Police confirmed they were called to reports of an assault at Bodrum takeaway on Queen Street in the early hours of Monday, September 4.

A police spokeswoman said a man got into an argument with a woman and then hit her in the face.

The incident happened just before 1am. The woman was taken to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the two people were known to each other and the victim had “refused to make a complaint” so originally no further action was being taken against the man.

But a spokesman for Morecambe Police told us on Wednesday afternoon they were now reviewing the incident and still looking into it.

