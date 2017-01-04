UPDATED: Morecambe FC all-weather pitch firm in administration

A company which operates the all-weather community pitches at Morecambe Football Club has gone into administration but the business will continue to operate.

Property specialists Simon Thomas and Arron Kendal of London-based insolvency firm Moorfields have been appointed joint administrators over PMG Leisure Limited.

The company runs the 3G football pitches behind the Globe Arena stadium, home of Morecambe FC. It has 11 staff.

Moorfields said they will “continue to trade the business as normal whilst seeking to achieve a longer term strategy for the company’s assets, working closely with the football club”.

Mr Thomas said: “The administrators will continue to operate the facilities as normal and will maintain the employment of the company’s 11 staff until a solution is found. In the interim, Morecambe FC will be continuing to use the company’s facilities and should remain unaffected by the administration process.”

The pitches are hired out to the public and used by Morecambe FC for training their youth development teams.

PMG Leisure also has a building which houses the football club’s community support personnel and match day security operations.

A corporate insolvency notice for PMG Leisure Ltd was published yesterday in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.

PMG Leisure Ltd, a private limited company, was set up in July 2010.

The company is entirely separate to Morecambe Football Club Limited.

