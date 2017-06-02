UPDATE: Two arrested after fatal stabbing in Lancaster

A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed to death in Lancaster in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are currently at the scene in Main Street, Skerton, where a road closure is in place and a forensics team is investigating.

There has been a serious incident in Lancaster

Two people from Lancaster have been arrested while the enquiry continues.

A police spokesman said officers were called shortly after 4am to an address in Main Street following reports that a man had suffered a stab wound.

He was rushed to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

North West Ambulance Service said they were called to an address in Mainway at 4.11am on Friday, June 2, but aren’t able to confirm any further details.

More information as we get it.