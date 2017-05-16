UPDATE: Morecambe woman dies in crash at Carnforth

A woman from Morecambe has been killed and several other people injured in a collision between a bus and a car at Carnforth.

A police spokesman said the driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene on Scotland Road.

The bus driver, a man in his 40s, suffered some cuts to his face and left leg.

Seven passengers on the bus sustained injuries including bumps, bruises and whiplash.

Police were called at 11.40am on Tuesday.

The road was closed at the Scotland Road roundabout, main streets in Carnforth were also closed and an ambulance, air ambulance and fire crews were called.

Morecambe Area Police said on their Facebook page: “The A6 Scotland Road in Carnforth is currently closed between the B6254 Market Street and Junction 35A of the M6 due to a serious collision.

“A bridge has also been damaged during the collision and, as a result, the road is likely to be closed for some time.”

The car involved was a silver Kia Sorrento and the bus was the 755 service between Morecambe and Bowness.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the person who died and for those affected by this incident.

“Safety is our highest priority and we will assist police fully with their inquiries into the incident.”

The road was closed for four hours, said police.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash should call police on 101.