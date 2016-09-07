UPDATE: Lancaster M6 road closures

The Friday night closure on the M6 northbound and southbound between junctions 33 and 34 will not take place due to predicted wind speeds.

Junction 33 at Galgate and junction 34 at Lancaster will be shut on Saturday September 10. The closure is to allow road builders, Costain to fit a super-span gantry to junction 34.

The gantry will extend across all six lanes of the motorway and the hard shoulders with the motorway being closed between 10pm and 8am in both directions between junction 33 for Galgate and junction 34 for Lancaster.

Costain have been advised by their crane operator not to lift the super gantry into place on junction 34 at Caton due to the high winds.

The closures come after previous closures were cancelled on August 19-20 due to poor weather.

During the closures, drivers on the southbound M6 will leave at junction 34 and be diverted on the A683 via Lancaster onto the A6 and then south through Galgate to re-join the M6 at junction 33 and continue south.

Northbound traffic on the M6 will leave at junction 33 for Galgate and will follow the same route in reverse via Lancaster and the A683 to re-join at junction 34.

The road which began in 2014 is due to be completed late autumn.