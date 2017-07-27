UPDATE: Hunt for ‘dangerous’ man after cyclist hurt in crash

Police are hunting for a man they described as “dangerous” after he stole a car in Carnforth then hit a cyclist who suffered serious injury.

The injured cyclist was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital via air ambulance in a critical condition after the collision.

Police were looking for the man and the stolen car at the time of the crash, which happened at 3.20pm on Wednesday in Ulverston.

Supt Rob O’Connor of Cumbria Police said: “We ask anyone who has seen the man involved to contact police immediately. He is believed to be dangerous so we ask that you do not approach him.”

The man drove off in the black Volkswagen Polo around three hours earlier after getting into the passenger side while an elderly woman was parked at Truckhaven Services in Carnforth.

The man had followed her into the service station in a white van at around 12.30pm.

He then demanded she get out of the car and drove off in it.

This came after an earlier incident at Forton Services near Lancaster at around noon on Wednesday.

A 60-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger side of a Range Rover Evoque in the car park when a man got into the car and threatened her.

She managed to get out and raise the alarm and the man left the vehicle before making off in a white transit van, heading north on to the motorway.

Police are saying that all three incidents are linked.

They put out an appeal to find the man before the crash on Wednesday afternoon, saying the stolen car had been spotted in Ulverston at around 2.20pm.

The wanted man is described as 5ft 10in, with dark blonde hair, of stocky build, wearing jeans and a white-coloured T-shirt.

The collision occurred in the area of the A5087 at the junction of Park Road and Priory Road in Ulverston.

The vehicle was later found by police abandoned in the nearby area.

The collision has been referred to the Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.