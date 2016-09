A 44-year-old man was found with slash wounds to his face, scalp and hands on Cavendish Road, Heysham.

The man was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and police say his injuries are not life threatening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.15pm on Monday (September 5).

Two men aged 29, one aged 19 and one aged 31, have been arrested on suspicion of assault, grievous bodily harm.

The men, from Merseyside, are all currently still in custody.

Investigations are still ongoing.