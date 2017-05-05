UPDATE: Fire on business estate in Morecambe

A fire has broken out on a business estate in Morecambe this morning.

Smoke was billowing from Whitegate on the White Lund Industrial Estate and there was a small explosion as the fire took hold.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Whitegate, White Lund Industrial Estate, Morecambe.

A fire service spokesman said the fire was in a yard in several skips and oil storage containers.

He said the blaze had spread to other buildings. Six fire engines were sent to the scene after they were called at 9.35am on Friday (May 5).

Fire crews arrived at the scene within seven minutes.

He said the fire is now under control and crews are still at the scene ‘dampening down the area’ and making sure it is safe.

There are no reports of anyone being injured during the fire.

Our reporter Gemma Sherlock was on site and her Facebook Live videos from the scene are HERE and HERE. Warning videos contain an explosion and strong language.