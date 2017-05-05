UPDATE: Counting underway for county elections in Lancaster

Counting has got underway in Lancaster and Morecambe for the county council elections.

As results start coming in local elections across the country, county council candidates in Lancaster and Morecambe are gathering at the Ashton Hall to find out how they've fared in Lancashire.

Ballot papers have been collected from 107 polling stations across the district for the 10 county council seats up for grabs in the area.

All ten divisions have now been verified, with turnout between 26 and 44 per cent. The lowest turnout is in Skerton, and the highest in Lancaster Rural North.

The district turnout is 34.8 per cent.

For the two Morecambe Town Council elections, the turnout in Out Moss Lane was 16.6 per cent, and in Lune Drive, it was 17.6 per cent.

In the new Parish Council of Ashton-with-Stodday, the turnout was 58.4 per cent.

In the UK, the Conservatives have gained control of five councils while Labour have lost two, on a night of contrasting fortunes for the parties in local polls.

Among the first results in England and Wales, the Tories gained Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Monmouthshire.

Labour lost control of Blaenau Gwent and Bridgend, but held onto Cardiff.

Lib Dem results have been patchy - they failed to stop the Tories retaining control in Somerset - while UKIP have lost all of their 42 seats so far.

Lancashire County Council has responsibility for education, highways, waste disposal, planning, social care, and fire and public safety.

Here's a reminder of who's standing in Lancaster and Morecambe:

LANCASHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

HEYSHAM: Andrew Paul Gardiner (Conservatives), Paul Malcolm Gardner (Labour), Robert Wilson Gillespie (UKIP), Connor Ashley Ted Harrison Dowding (Green), Michael John Mumford (Liberal Democrats)

LANCASTER CENTRAL: Kieran James Cooke (Conservatives), Anthony Mark Cutter (Labour), Gina Dowding (Green), Robert John Watson (UKIP)

LANCASTER EAST: Lizzi Collinge (Labour), James Peter Harvey (Liberal Democrats), Theo Routh (Green), Joe William Wrenall (Conservatives)

LANCASTER RURAL EAST: Susie Charles (Conservatives), Peter James Jackson (Liberal), Matthew Christopher Whittaker (Labour), Mike Wright (Green)

LANCASTER RURAL NORTH: Tony James Bunting (Liberal Democrat), John Robert Reynolds (Labour), Cait Sinclair (Green), Phillipa Williamson (Conservatives) LANCASTER SOUTH EAST: Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis (Labour), Robin Eamonn Long (Liberal Democrat), Abi Mills (Green), Janet Suzanne Walton (Conservatives) MORECAMBE CENTRAL: Mark Andrew Knight (UKIP), Stuart Charles Morris (Conservatives), Margaret Elizabeth Pattison (Labour), Catherine Pilling (Liberal Democrats), Gisela Christine Reynolds (Green)

MORECAMBE NORTH: Phil Chandler (Green), Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrats), Janette Gardner (Labour), Tony Jones (Conservatives)

MORECAMBE SOUTH: Darren Keith Clifford (Labour), Charles Edwards (Conservatives), Nigel Davenport Turner (UKIP)

SKERTON: Stuart James Alexander Bateson (Conservatives), Carol Tracy Bruce (UKIP), Derek John Kaye (Liberal Democrats), Hilda Jean Parr (Labour)



MORECAMBE TOWN COUNCIL

OUT MOSS LANE: Joseph Hardman (UKIP), Deborah Ann Hutton (Labour)

LUNE DRIVE: Jim Pilling (Liberal Democrats), Andrew James Warriner (Labour)

