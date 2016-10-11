Unique new dementia care service launches in Bolton-le-Sands

A new business which aims to carry out pioneering work in dementia and end of life care has launched in Bolton-le-Sands.

Set up by managing director Michelle Thompson with commercial director Debbie Clayton, Unique Homecare is hoping to fill a gap in the market by offering extended services as well as supporting vital research into dementia.

“I have worked in dementia care for more than 20 years, since leaving school, and I love it, but it just seems so wrong sometimes, there can be a lack of understanding,” Michelle said.

“I thought there must be a better way to do it rather than things like a standard 10 minute home visit.

“We will be doing visits of at least an hour and will be sending in the same people each time to build up a relationship with the client.”

Unique Homecare will be working with the dementia research team at Lancaster University, looking at the idea of holistic care including diet and exercise.

Michelle said: “While you can’t stop dementia, you can help to slow it down and give a better quality of life.

“We will also be offering support for the family.

“We are also looking to set up community projects such as dementia cafes and giving talks about supporting someone with dementia.

“We will be looking at the emotional and social side of the client, things like helping them to go out and get their own shopping rather than getting it for them, to stop them getting isolated.

“We will also teach scam awareness.

“It’s about the whole package, offering a bigger package to support clients and their families.

“There’s a huge problem with people in hospitals who can’t get home because there’s no help for them, so we will be working with the hospital discharge team to make that happen and ensure their house is ready for them and then support them in their home.”

Michelle said the business plans came about through hearing a lot of personal experiences.

“I think there was a huge gap in the market,” she said.

“A lot of people I have spoken to haven’t had a positive experience.”

Unique Homecare is hoping to take on at least 50 staff in the next year, and will cover the Lancaster and Morecambe area, taking on up to 40 clients in the first year.

“We want to give people the chance to have a career in care,” Michelle added.

“If people just want to make a difference and have a passion, we will nurture them through the company.”