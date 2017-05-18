Underley school celebrates Outstanding Ofsted rating

A school in Kirkby Lonsdale has received an Outstanding grading in an Ofsted inspection.

Underley Garden School, who meet the needs of young people with autism, learning disabilities and other complex needs, received the highest mark in two out of three areas.

Inspectors gave Outstanding in the overall experiences and progress of children and young people and how well they are helped and protected.

They received a good rating for the impact and effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Principal Ann Henderson and Chris Kirkbride, registered manager, are delighted.

“The inspection took place in late March and we have been bursting with pride ever since,” said Ms Henderson.

“We had to wait until the report had been published before we could share the news with anyone – that was really hard.

“Chris and I are both so proud of the children and the staff that make Underley Garden School a great place to be.”

The school provides full time care, education and respite provision for young people from five to 19-year-olds.

Inspectors praised staff for “regularly going above and beyond their roles” and said “children and young people are extremely well supported to develop their confidence, emotional resilience and self-esteem.”

To improve inspectors said all staff must have their performance appraised at least once annually.

The staff and young people will now be able to have a celebration here on site, whilst continuing to make further improvements and developments.

The school is situated in a country estate on the outskirts of Kirkby Lonsdale.