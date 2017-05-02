UKIP chooses Morecambe general election contender

The UK Independence Party (UKIP) has announced its Morecambe and Lunesdale candidate for the general election.

Robert Wilson Gillespie will stand against sitting Conservative MP David Morris, Labour candidate Vikki Singleton and Liberal Democrat Matt Severn on June 8.

Dad-of-two Mr Gillespie, a coach driver from Heysham, is originally from Ayrshire in Scotland but has lived in the area for seven years.

He said he was the “only Brexit Parliamentary Candidate in the running”.

“I will give it my 110 per cent to deliver for the people of Morecambe and Lunesdale what they voted for on June 23 2016, for the UK to vote to leave the EU,” said Mr Gillespie.

He vowed to “make Morecambe a proud town again” and “will stand proud in Parliament and make them accountable for every decision they make” and “bring back good investment to Morecambe”.

Mr Gillespie, who is also chairman of the UKIP district branch, said he had been unable to find a candidate to stand in Lancaster and Fleetwood.

Confirmed candidates for the Lancaster seat so far are sitting Labour MP Cat Smith, former Tory MP Eric Ollerenshaw and Liberal Democrat Robin Long.

The Green party is also expected to announce candidates soon.