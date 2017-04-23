Two young adults hospitalised after car found on its side in a field

A young man and women suffered injuries when their car ended up on its side in a field.

The serious collision happened shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday (April 22) when a red VW Scirocco was seen by a police officer driving at speed along Long Lane, Tatham, Lancaster.

The VW failed to stop for police and a short time later was found on its side in a field.

The female driver, aged 25, suffered pelvis and chest injuries and the male passenger, aged 24, suffered whiplash and a wrist injury.

Both were treated at Royal Preston Hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road was closed for six and a half hours for accident investigation.

Sgt Tracey Ward, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a serious collision and the two occupants are fortunate not to have been more badly hurt.

"I would appeal to anyone with information, in particular anyone who saw this vehicle and how it was being driven prior to the collision, to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1249 of April 22.