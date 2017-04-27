Two taken to hospital after Lancaster house fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Lancaster.

Fire crews from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands were called to Hala Road at 10.13pm on Wednesday and found fire had broken out in the back bedroom of the property.

Smoke from the fire had entered neighbouring homes.

Two people suffering the effects of smoke inhalation were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to put the fire out and two portable fan units to extract smoke from the buildings affected.

The cause of the fire is to be established.