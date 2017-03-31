Two taken to hospital after chemical spillage at Lancaster health club

A chemical spillage at a Lancaster health club sparked a chemical incident response from fire services.

Crews were called to reports of the incident at the 315 Health Club on Mannin Way in Lancaster at around 7am on March 31.

Watch Manager Darren Eales said: "We had a report of a chemical spillage at a health club this morning. Water from a swimming pool leaked into a water treatment plant room and activated a purifying chemical which gave off a gas.

"Two fire engines and crews from Lancaster and a specialist unit and crew for chemical incidents and support fire engine and crew from South Shore responded.

"We isolated the leak and made the area safe by cordoning off the scene and allowing fumes from the area to clear.

"Two women who had inhaled fumes were taken to hospital by ambulance for precautionary checks.

"Fortunately the gas turned out not to be toxic."