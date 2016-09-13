Two men due in court over Morecambe dad’s caravan park death

Two men are due to appear in court this Friday over the death of a Morecambe man.

Patrick Maloney, 43, died on August 2 at Toddbury Farm travellers site near Leighton Buzzard, after moving there just weeks earlier.

Christopher McCarthy, 21, also of Toddbury Farm, is charged with Mr Maloney’s murder.

His brother Thomas McCarthy, 24, of the same address, is charged with causing actual bodily harm.

A trial is expected to take place in January.

Criminal proceedings have been dropped against a 42-year-old woman previously on bail.

The inquest into the death of the dad-of-three has been opened and adjourned.