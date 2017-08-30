Two arrested for assault after ‘overdose’ in Morecambe

Two men have been arrested and another man is in hospital following an incident in Morecambe.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly after 7pm on Tuesday August 29, with a report that a man had been found at an address in Euston Road having suffered an apparent overdose. The man, aged 29, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary where he is currently in a serious condition. Two men, aged 37 and 41, from Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of assault and are in custody.

Enquiries are on-going.